North Charleston officer fired, charged with sexual conduct with a minor

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston police officer has been arrested and charged with sexual conduct with a minor, according to the city of North Charleston. The city announced his termination on Saturday.

David Don Watson, Jr. was arrested on allegations of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, a news release states.

North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey and police chief Greg Gomes released the following joint statement on Watson’s arrest and termination:

“The City of North Charleston expresses its deepest concern regarding recent allegations of the off-duty conduct of Officer David Don Watson, Jr. On August 5, 2023, Watson was arrested by the Mount Pleasant Police Department on allegations of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor in the 3rd degree.

The City of North Charleston Police Department has taken immediate action and terminated Watson, and we are also fully cooperating with the MPPD’s investigation. Watson worked as a School Resource Officer at Charleston County Academic Magnet, however, this incident did not involve a student.

It is our duty to uphold the highest standards of law enforcement. The safety and well-being of our community, especially our minors, are of paramount importance. The public is encouraged to bring all concerns to our attention. Such concerns are investigated, and appropriate action will be taken. Our commitment to the truth and the safety of our community remains unwavering.”

Watson’s booking photo was not immediately available.

