SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A magnitude 2.0 earthquake was recorded in the Summerville/Sangaree area Saturday afternoon.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake happened around 1:01 p.m.

*Another* Earthquake...



Magnitude 2.0 Earthquake near Summerville/Sangaree, South Carolina this afternoon! More updates to follow:



USGS | M 2.0 - 2 km SSE of Sangaree, South Carolina https://t.co/BLdezd51qV #scwx #chswx — Meteorologist Dorien Minor (@MinorWX) August 5, 2023

