Loris-area mobile home destroyed in fire, officials say

(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - A Loris-area mobile home was completely destroyed in a fire Saturday, according to officials.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the blaze on Bill Grissett Road just before 11:10 a.m. A single-wide mobile home was involved.

No injuries were reported but those displaced are being offered help from the American Red Cross.

The Loris Fire Department assisted county crews at the scene.

HCFR added that the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

