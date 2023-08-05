Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Injuries reported after stairway collapse at North Myrtle Beach condo

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two adults and two children were involved in a stairway collapse late Friday in North Myrtle Beach, according to police.

Ofc. Patrick Wilkinson with the North Myrtle Beach Police Department told WMBF News the incident happened at around 10:15 p.m. at the Sea Cabin condos on North Ocean Boulevard.

Four people were also identified as patients at the scene, including a 4-year-old and a 2-year-old along with a man and woman - all from Apex, North Carolina. The four were using the stairs at the time it collapsed, Wilkinson said.

Officers also reported seeing the second-story stairway column broken and hanging onto the first story.

Police said the children appeared to be fine, but the woman was complaining of head and shoulder pain. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

No further details were immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 707 shooting
Horry County police give all clear; Highway 707 shooting suspect in custody
Elaine Mason
Warrants: Drugs found after traffic stop near Myrtle Beach parks, woman arrested
Jamie Komoroski, 25, is charged with three counts of felony DUI causing bodily injury or death...
‘She’s trying to help me out’: DUI suspect calls released, sheriff denies favoritism
Scott Robert Johnson
SCHP: Deadly Highway 501 hit-and-run suspect arrested, out on bond
Remains found in 2007 were identified as Jeana Burrus, who was never reported missing.
Officials: Remains found in 2007 identified as woman never reported missing

Latest News

WMBF News at 11
Deadly Highway 501 hit-and-run suspect arrested, out on bond
Loris-area mobile home destroyed in fire, officials say
Xavier Lucas-Tucker, Ladarius Tucker
Men charged in Myrtle Beach kidnapping, police say
Scott Robert Johnson
SCHP: Deadly Highway 501 hit-and-run suspect arrested, out on bond