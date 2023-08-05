Injuries reported after stairway collapse at North Myrtle Beach condo

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two adults and two children were involved in a stairway collapse late Friday in North Myrtle Beach, according to police.

Ofc. Patrick Wilkinson with the North Myrtle Beach Police Department told WMBF News the incident happened at around 10:15 p.m. at the Sea Cabin condos on North Ocean Boulevard.

Four people were also identified as patients at the scene, including a 4-year-old and a 2-year-old along with a man and woman - all from Apex, North Carolina. The four were using the stairs at the time it collapsed, Wilkinson said.

Officers also reported seeing the second-story stairway column broken and hanging onto the first story.

Police said the children appeared to be fine, but the woman was complaining of head and shoulder pain. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

No further details were immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.