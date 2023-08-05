Police: Highway 707 shooting suspect was hiding in woods with weapon, bloodhound helped in search

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Horry County were able to arrest a shooting suspect Friday afternoon with some help from a bloodhound.

Horry County Police Department spokesperson Mikayla Moskov confirmed to WMBF News that K9 bloodhound Reba helped in the search after a shooting on Buddy Lane.

A Facebook post from the department stated Reba and officers made their way through obstacles, including a deep ditch, to eventually take the suspect into custody.

The post also states the suspect “was hiding in the woods with a weapon.”

Officials said another person was hurt in the shooting and was taken to a hospital, but no further details have been provided on their condition. The incident also caused nearby residents to shelter in place and community facilities to go into lockdown for just over an hour.

Neighbors such as James Smith voiced their concerns to WMBF News Reporter Ashley Boles, who was at the scene throughout Friday afternoon. Smith said he didn’t see HCPD’s social media alerts about the shooting, instead having to rely on family members for information in a potential crisis.

“I was getting called left and right,” said Smith. “My family called me left and right to make sure I’m ok because I’m so close. But I’ve really never seen anything like this in a community like this, it shocked a lot of people.”

Others weren’t even aware an arrest had been made and didn’t know they were supposed to stay inside.

“I know something was going on. But what it was, I don’t know,” said Willa Mae Holmes.

“We don’t go through this,” said Smith. “It shocked a lot of people and I came at the last moment. It was bad to see something like that happen.”

The HCPD further told WMBF News that “in addition to social media posts, media coverage, and public safety crews door knocking nearby, a Code Red message went out during the incident yesterday. Recipients got a message to go inside and stay inside if they were within a certain range of the incident.” The department also said residents can sign up for Code Red alerts for more emergency updates.

Details about what led up to the shooting and the search for the suspect remain limited as of Saturday.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.