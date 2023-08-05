Submit a Tip
Funeral arrangements for fallen Easley officer announced, family releases statement

We've been following the death of Officer Matthew Hare since Wednesday morning. Easley Police say Hare responded to a mental health crisis on train tracks.
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Easley Police Department announced the funeral arrangements Friday for Matthew Hare, the Easley Police Officer who died in the line of duty last week.

Officials said Hare died Wednesday morning when he was hit by a train while responding to a mental health call on the railroad tracks along East Main Street.

According to officials, Hare’s funeral will be held at Rock Springs Baptist Church in Easley on August 8 at 11:00 a.m. They added that a procession will happen on the morning of the funeral.

In addition to details about Hare’s funeral, officers released the following statement from his family.

“It was not long ago that our family was pleasantly surprised Matthew had chosen a career in law enforcement, serving a place where he was born and raised.

His personality was the perfect foundation for a man in uniform, with a servant’s heart and a fun, loving personality even to the people he considered strangers.

His last breath exemplified everything he stood for, a selfless sacrifice for someone he didn’t know.

We’re thankful many remember him as the funny jokester, tearing up the football turf at Easley High School, competitively taking on the wrestling mat or most importantly being a friend.

Our family wants to extend a tremendous thank you to the men and women who Matthew served alongside faithfully, our loving Easley community and all other agencies who are ensuring Matthew is respectfully honored.

Whether he wore a uniform or not, Matthew will forever be our hero, not only for his bravery but because of his deeper understanding of what life is really about.

We are eternally grateful for the outpouring of love and support from everyone. Please keep the members of the Easley Police Department in your prayers.”

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

