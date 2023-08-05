Submit a Tip
Florence Co. deputies searching for 2 persons of interest in suspicious fire investigation

Persons of interest in fire investigation
Persons of interest in fire investigation(Florence County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) -Florence County deputies are asking for the public’s assistance in locating two persons of interest possibly connected to a suspicious fire earlier this week.

Florence County Sheriff’s Office has released stills from surveillance cameras of two people they believe are connected to a fire that happened on Aug. 1 on West McIver Road near Florence.

Anyone with knowledge or information regarding the identity or whereabouts of either of these persons of interest is asked to contact Investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 80165.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

