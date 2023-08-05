Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

FIRST ALERT: Beautiful and dry weekend ahead

By Matt Bullock
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A typically summer time pattern returns for the weekend with increasing heat and humidity and just a few isolated storms.

TODAY

Saturday will start off with a few areas of patchy fog followed by mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will warm into the middle 80s at the beach and upper 80s to 90 across the Pee Dee. With increasing humidity, the heat index will climb to 95 to 100. Any storms will be very isolated and most likely near the beaches, but the chance of rain is only 20%.

Typical August day
Typical August day(WMBF)

TONIGHT

Rain chances will die off after sunset. Tonight, we’ll have partly cloudy skies with temperatures falling in the low to mid 70s.

TOMORROW

Sunday will see temperatures warming a few more degrees with upper 80s at the beach and lower 90s returning inland. Humidity will creep a bit higher and send the heat index to near 100 for most areas. Once again, the majority of the region will stay dry with just a 20% chance of a stray storm or two in the afternoon.

Great weekend to be at the beach
Great weekend to be at the beach(WMBF)

SUMMER HEAT RETURNS NEXT WEEK

Next week will continue to see typical August weather with daily high temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s at the beach and lower to middle 90s inland. The heat index will likely reach as high as 105 at times. No big weather makers are expected with the chance of rain each day around 20%.

Summer heat returning next week
Summer heat returning next week(WMBF)

