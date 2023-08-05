Submit a Tip
Driver says he considered Treat Williams a friend and charges in crash are not warranted

FILE - Actor Treat Williams attends the world premiere of "Second Act" in New York on Dec. 12,...
FILE - Actor Treat Williams attends the world premiere of "Second Act" in New York on Dec. 12, 2018. Officials said Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, a Vermont motorist accused of causing a crash that killed Williams has been cited for grossly negligent operation causing death.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DORSET, Vt. (AP) — A driver accused of causing a crash that killed Treat Williams knew the actor and considered him a friend but denied wrongdoing and said charges are not warranted.

Ryan Koss, the managing creative director of the Dorset Theatre Festival in Vermont, said he knew Williams for years as a member of the tight-knit community, as well as a fellow theater member. He said he was devastated by Williams’ death and offered his “sincerest condolences” to the actor’s family. “I considered him a friend,” Koss said.

Koss, 35, of Dorset, issued a statement Friday evening, three days after being issued a citation for grossly negligent operation causing death. He was ordered to appear in court in September to be formally charged.

A Vermont State Police investigation concluded Koss’ vehicle pulled in front of Williams’ motorcycle on June 12 in Dorset, but Koss said he’s “confident the facts will show I obeyed all relevant traffic laws, and the state’s charges are unwarranted.”

Williams, 71, of Manchester Center, was pronounced dead at Albany Medical Center in New York.

Richard Treat Williams starred in the TV series “Everwood” and the movie “Hair.” He appeared in more than 120 TV and film roles, including the movies “The Eagle Has Landed,” “Prince of the City” and “Once Upon a Time in America.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

