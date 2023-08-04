Wilmington man wins $2M from scratch-off ticket

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Education Lottery announced on Friday, Aug. 4, that a man in Wilmington has won $2 million from a $20 scratch-off ticket.

According to the announcement, Steve Milligan purchased the $2,000,000 Riches ticket from the Gas Center on Market St.

“When Milligan arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday to collect his prize, he had a decision to make. He could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $100,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $1.2 million. He chose the lump-sum amount of $1.2 million and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $855,006,” the announcement states.

The $2,000,000 Riches game debuted in May. Two $2 million prizes and four $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

“Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how $11.5 million raised by the lottery made a difference in New Hanover County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the ‘Impact’ section,” the release adds.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.