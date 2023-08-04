Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Wilmington man wins $2M from scratch-off ticket

$2,000,000 Riches ticket
$2,000,000 Riches ticket(NC Education Lottery)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Education Lottery announced on Friday, Aug. 4, that a man in Wilmington has won $2 million from a $20 scratch-off ticket.

According to the announcement, Steve Milligan purchased the $2,000,000 Riches ticket from the Gas Center on Market St.

“When Milligan arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday to collect his prize, he had a decision to make. He could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $100,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $1.2 million. He chose the lump-sum amount of $1.2 million and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $855,006,” the announcement states.

The $2,000,000 Riches game debuted in May. Two $2 million prizes and four $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

“Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how $11.5 million raised by the lottery made a difference in New Hanover County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the ‘Impact’ section,” the release adds.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dynesha Davis and Shanae Waddell during their bond hearing Thursday morning on three attempted...
Judge denies bond for suspects in shooting outside Myrtle Beach bar
Left: Willie Johnson III, Right: Tyki Nathaniel Collins
Florida men arrested after traffic stop on I-95 in Florence County
A sentencing hearing for Dominique Brand is scheduled for Thursday at the McMillan Federal...
Judge sentences man to life in prison for killing Horry County grandmother
Amelia and Andrew Palmer grew up knowing their father was a sperm donor with the possibility of...
Lowcountry twins discover they have 65 siblings throughout the country
The man bought one of the winning tickets for the Kings Ransom game at Pawleys Express on Ocean...
Pawleys Island man tips mom after big lottery win

Latest News

American Civil Liberties Union of S.C. hosts ‘Legislative Look Back’ in Conway
Charges have been filed after a police officer was hit and killed in Easley.
Charges filed after Easley police officer hit, killed by train
The panel is slated for Saturday and will be hosted by the Myrtle Beach Police Department and...
Myrtle Beach police, FBI to host joint recruiting panel
First-year teacher Samantha Reeser said it has been expensive trying to bring her classroom to...
Teachers gearing up for new school year ask for help