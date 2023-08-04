Submit a Tip
Warrants: Drugs found after traffic stop near Myrtle Beach parks, woman arrested

Elaine Mason
Elaine Mason
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach woman was found with drugs after a traffic stop near two parks late Thursday, according to warrants obtained by WMBF News.

Documents state an officer with the Myrtle Beach Police Department pulled over 42-year-old Elaine Mason just after 11 p.m. in the area of 2nd Avenue North and North Kings Highway.

Mason was arrested for driving under suspension, but an inventory of her vehicle was also taken per department possibly. That search turned up baggies that contained substances that tested positive for fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine.

Warrants noted that Mason was less than a half mile from two public parks, New Town Park and Nance Plaza, at the time of her arrest. She also has had two or more convictions related to narcotics within the past decade.

Online records show Mason faces four charges related to the drugs found in addition to also being charged for driving under suspension. As of Friday morning, she’s being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on an over $80,000 bond.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

