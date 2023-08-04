Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Two Surfside Beach leaders turn in resignation, retirement letters

Town of Surfside Beach
Town of Surfside Beach(WMBF News)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Two leaders within Surfside Beach will be leaving their posts.

Surfside Beach Fire Chief Rob Clemons and Finance Director Diana King have turned in their letters of resignation and retirement.

Clemons, who was also interim town administrator for several months, gave his letter of resignation on July 31.

Administrator Gerry Vincent said that Clemons was offered a consultant position with a private firm. He added that he will be discussing who will take the interim fire chief position during the town council meeting on Tuesday.

Clemons last day with the Surfside Beach Fire Department will be August 11.

King handed in her retirement letter on July 24.

“After discussion with my family and review of the current situation at Town Hall I have determined I will retire effective November 18, 2023,” the letter states.

King added that this will allow the financial audit to be complete and for a transition period with the new finance director.

We asked about King’s statement about the “current situation at Town Hall” and Vincent said he is unaware of the statement but said there’s always turnover with positions.

He added that he will post their positions and will fill them in the near future.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dynesha Davis and Shanae Waddell during their bond hearing Thursday morning on three attempted...
Judge denies bond for suspects in shooting outside Myrtle Beach bar
Left: Willie Johnson III, Right: Tyki Nathaniel Collins
Florida men arrested after traffic stop on I-95 in Florence County
A sentencing hearing for Dominique Brand is scheduled for Thursday at the McMillan Federal...
Judge sentences man to life in prison for killing Horry County grandmother
Amelia and Andrew Palmer grew up knowing their father was a sperm donor with the possibility of...
Lowcountry twins discover they have 65 siblings throughout the country
The man bought one of the winning tickets for the Kings Ransom game at Pawleys Express on Ocean...
Pawleys Island man tips mom after big lottery win

Latest News

American Civil Liberties Union of S.C. hosts ‘Legislative Look Back’ in Conway
Elaine Mason
Warrants: Drugs found after traffic stop near Myrtle Beach parks, woman arrested
April Snead was sworn in on Tuesday, becoming the sixth manager in the county’s history and the...
Scotland County swears in its first female county manager
In an annual contest, the Grand Strand Magazine named Walter Jr. the “Cutest Pet.”
Magazine names Myrtle Beach airport therapy dog ‘Cutest Pet’