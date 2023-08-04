Two Surfside Beach leaders turn in resignation, retirement letters

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Two leaders within Surfside Beach will be leaving their posts.

Surfside Beach Fire Chief Rob Clemons and Finance Director Diana King have turned in their letters of resignation and retirement.

Clemons, who was also interim town administrator for several months, gave his letter of resignation on July 31.

Administrator Gerry Vincent said that Clemons was offered a consultant position with a private firm. He added that he will be discussing who will take the interim fire chief position during the town council meeting on Tuesday.

Clemons last day with the Surfside Beach Fire Department will be August 11.

King handed in her retirement letter on July 24.

“After discussion with my family and review of the current situation at Town Hall I have determined I will retire effective November 18, 2023,” the letter states.

King added that this will allow the financial audit to be complete and for a transition period with the new finance director.

We asked about King’s statement about the “current situation at Town Hall” and Vincent said he is unaware of the statement but said there’s always turnover with positions.

He added that he will post their positions and will fill them in the near future.

