‘This is a big deal for us’: HGTC offers zero tuition in 60 programs

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry-Georgetown Technical College wants to make it easier for people to pursue their educational goals.

The college is offering zero tuition for 60 academic programs and 16 workforce development courses.

“This is a big deal for us. We hope it’s a big deal for those students who want to come and start college,” said HGTC President Marilyn Fore. “And we know there’s lots of jobs out there and that work is available for them. Well, we want to work with them while they’re working and help them get their careers and their training underway.”

Fore said the college wants to create opportunities for better and higher-paying jobs for people in the community.

She added that she understands many of those interested may already have busy schedules with work and family. She said that HGTC will work with them to help achieve their goals by taking the financial burden of college off their plates. “We make it as accessible as possible for students to be able to complete their degrees, complete their training while they are working, while they have their families and life is going on. We’re providing them with zero tuition,” Fore said.

On top of the zero tuition, Fore said that the college makes the first step of applying easy for prospective students.

“Application fee is waived, there is no application fee. Or they can come to the campus, or they can call and somebody will help them walk through the steps,” Fore explained. “So, you come right now without having done a single thing and we’ll help you fill out all the paperwork, the forms that you need in order to be admitted to a program.”

Classes started on August 21 but registration has been extended to August 30 for fall semester classes.

The zero tuition program is offered to both new and returning students.

To be eligible to receive zero tuition in the 60 academic programs, students must be a South Carolina resident, maintain a 2.0 GP and complete required documents. They also must complete the FAFSA and all required Financial Aid documents.

To be eligible to receive zero tuition in the 16 workforce development classes, students must be a South Carolina resident and complete the required documentation.

Those interested can also call 843-349-5277.

