Teachers gearing up for new school year ask for help

Students are not the only ones gearing up for the new school year as teachers are calling for help getting their own supplies.

First-year teacher Samantha Reeser said it has been expensive trying to bring her classroom to life for her students.

So, she said she is sticking to a budget and relying on her Amazon wish list.

“I have quite a few things on my wish list, but I’ve gotten some good response from family and friends,” Reeser said. “When you have nothing, teaching supplies are super expensive, and every little bit of help is awesome.”

Reeser will soon start her first job as a special education teacher in Pennsylvania.

She said her school district only provides a few school supplies like paper and pencils, but everything else she needs is completely up to her.

Reeser said several of her other teaching friends are relying on help from friends and family, along with Amazon wish lists, to help fund their classrooms.

Teachers hope to save some change during the tax-free weekend.

Cindy Reaves, the owner of a Grand Strand teacher supply store, A Teachers Touch, said the tax-free weekend is their busiest of the year.

She said they are stocked up and hope they have what teachers are looking for because she has seen how expensive supplies are.

“The cost of getting back to school supplies, especially if they’re changing their rooms, or for new teachers, they get up there with expenses they have out of pocket,” Reaves said.

If you want to save on school supplies, the tax-free weekend starts Friday and goes through Sunday.

