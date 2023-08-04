Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Teachers gearing up for new school year ask for help

Students are not the only ones gearing up for the new school year as teachers are calling for help getting their own supplies.
By Makayla Evans
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 7:14 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Students are not the only ones gearing up for the new school year as teachers are calling for help getting their own supplies.

First-year teacher Samantha Reeser said it has been expensive trying to bring her classroom to life for her students.

So, she said she is sticking to a budget and relying on her Amazon wish list.

“I have quite a few things on my wish list, but I’ve gotten some good response from family and friends,” Reeser said. “When you have nothing, teaching supplies are super expensive, and every little bit of help is awesome.”

Reeser will soon start her first job as a special education teacher in Pennsylvania.

She said her school district only provides a few school supplies like paper and pencils, but everything else she needs is completely up to her.

Reeser said several of her other teaching friends are relying on help from friends and family, along with Amazon wish lists, to help fund their classrooms.

Teachers hope to save some change during the tax-free weekend.

Cindy Reaves, the owner of a Grand Strand teacher supply store, A Teachers Touch, said the tax-free weekend is their busiest of the year.

She said they are stocked up and hope they have what teachers are looking for because she has seen how expensive supplies are.

“The cost of getting back to school supplies, especially if they’re changing their rooms, or for new teachers, they get up there with expenses they have out of pocket,” Reaves said.

If you want to save on school supplies, the tax-free weekend starts Friday and goes through Sunday.

Click here to find teacher supply lists in your area.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dynesha Davis and Shanae Waddell during their bond hearing Thursday morning on three attempted...
Judge denies bond for suspects in shooting outside Myrtle Beach bar
Left: Willie Johnson III, Right: Tyki Nathaniel Collins
Florida men arrested after traffic stop on I-95 in Florence County
A sentencing hearing for Dominique Brand is scheduled for Thursday at the McMillan Federal...
Judge sentences man to life in prison for killing Horry County grandmother
Amelia and Andrew Palmer grew up knowing their father was a sperm donor with the possibility of...
Lowcountry twins discover they have 65 siblings throughout the country
The man bought one of the winning tickets for the Kings Ransom game at Pawleys Express on Ocean...
Pawleys Island man tips mom after big lottery win

Latest News

American Civil Liberties Union of S.C. hosts ‘Legislative Look Back’ in Conway
Rain chances increase through the morning & into lunchtime.
FIRST ALERT: Cloudy skies today, off & on showers & storms
Left: Willie Johnson III, Right: Tyki Nathaniel Collins
Florida men arrested after traffic stop on I-95 in Florence County
A pair of Florida men were arrested in the Pee Dee after being pulled over on Interstate 95,...
Florida men arrested after traffic stop on I-95 in Florence County