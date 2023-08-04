Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

SCHP: Deadly Highway 501 hit-and-run suspect arrested, out on bond

Scott Robert Johnson
Scott Robert Johnson(J Reuben Long Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - After searching for a suspect in a deadly hit-and-run, South Carolina Highway Patrol has confirmed an arrest has been made.

SCHP Lcpl. Lena Butler confirmed 61-year-old Scott Robert Johnson was arrested on Aug. 2 and is charged with leaving the scene of a hit & run accident involving death.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in Horry County hit-and-run

Earlier this week, Horry County Coroner’s Office confirmed Deandra Goodman, 28, of the Myrtle Beach area, died from her injuries as a result of the collision.

Fowler says Goodman was walking up the Myrtle Beach side of the Highway 501 bridge when she was hit. The driver of the vehicle then fled the scene, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

RELATED: Troopers investigating fatal Horry County hit-and-run

Johnson was given a $30,000 bond and released from the J Rueben Long Detention Center on Thursday according to booking records.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to submit your anonymous tip by calling the Highway Patrol at 843-661-4705 or 1-800-768-1505.

WMBF News has requested more information from SCHP and we will update this story as those details become available.

