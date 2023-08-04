SCHP: Deadly Highway 501 hit-and-run suspect arrested, out on bond

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - After searching for a suspect in a deadly hit-and-run, South Carolina Highway Patrol has confirmed an arrest has been made.

SCHP Lcpl. Lena Butler confirmed 61-year-old Scott Robert Johnson was arrested on Aug. 2 and is charged with leaving the scene of a hit & run accident involving death.

Earlier this week, Horry County Coroner’s Office confirmed Deandra Goodman, 28, of the Myrtle Beach area, died from her injuries as a result of the collision.

Fowler says Goodman was walking up the Myrtle Beach side of the Highway 501 bridge when she was hit. The driver of the vehicle then fled the scene, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Johnson was given a $30,000 bond and released from the J Rueben Long Detention Center on Thursday according to booking records.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to submit your anonymous tip by calling the Highway Patrol at 843-661-4705 or 1-800-768-1505.

WMBF News has requested more information from SCHP and we will update this story as those details become available.

