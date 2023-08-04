SCAM ALERT: Horry County police issue another reminder about impersonation scams

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County police are once again warning of a phone scam, where someone calls you impersonating an officer.

Police say the scammers call and demand payment via gift cards, electronic payments, debit cards, wire transfers or cryptocurrency. They usually tell the victim the payment is connected to an urgent legal matter, according to police.

The department wants to remind the public that police personnel will never call you demanding payments.

If you receive a call like this, police say to hang up and call your local department to report the incident.

The department issued a similar warning about these types of scams back in June.

