Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

SCAM ALERT: Horry County police issue another reminder about impersonation scams

Police say the scammers call and demand payment via gift cards, electronic payments, debit...
Police say the scammers call and demand payment via gift cards, electronic payments, debit cards, wire transfers or cryptocurrency.(MGN)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County police are once again warning of a phone scam, where someone calls you impersonating an officer.

Police say the scammers call and demand payment via gift cards, electronic payments, debit cards, wire transfers or cryptocurrency. They usually tell the victim the payment is connected to an urgent legal matter, according to police.

The department wants to remind the public that police personnel will never call you demanding payments.

If you receive a call like this, police say to hang up and call your local department to report the incident.

The department issued a similar warning about these types of scams back in June.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dynesha Davis and Shanae Waddell during their bond hearing Thursday morning on three attempted...
Judge denies bond for suspects in shooting outside Myrtle Beach bar
Left: Willie Johnson III, Right: Tyki Nathaniel Collins
Florida men arrested after traffic stop on I-95 in Florence County
A sentencing hearing for Dominique Brand is scheduled for Thursday at the McMillan Federal...
Judge sentences man to life in prison for killing Horry County grandmother
Amelia and Andrew Palmer grew up knowing their father was a sperm donor with the possibility of...
Lowcountry twins discover they have 65 siblings throughout the country
The man bought one of the winning tickets for the Kings Ransom game at Pawleys Express on Ocean...
Pawleys Island man tips mom after big lottery win

Latest News

American Civil Liberties Union of S.C. hosts ‘Legislative Look Back’ in Conway
Horry-Georgetown Technical College offers zero tuition in 60 academic programs and 16 workforce...
‘This is a big deal for us’: HGTC offers zero tuition in 60 programs
Elaine Mason
Warrants: Drugs found after traffic stop near Myrtle Beach parks, woman arrested
April Snead was sworn in on Tuesday, becoming the sixth manager in the county’s history and the...
Scotland County swears in its first female county manager