Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Officials: Remains found in 2007 identified as woman never reported missing

Florida officials said remains found in 2007 were identified as Jeana Burrus, who was never reported missing by family. (SOURCE: WWSB)
By Melissa Ratliff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - The remains of a woman found in 2007 have been positively identified as a woman who was never reported missing, according to Florida officials.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information from anyone familiar with the victim, who was identified as Jeana Burrus.

Jeana Burrus’ remains were discovered buried in a shallow grave in a wooded area of Ashton Court on Feb. 6, 2007.

WWSB reports the circumstances surrounding her death remained cold until November 2022. At that time, the sheriff’s office began working with DNA Labs International Inc. to use current advancements in DNA testing and genetic genealogy to identify Jeana Burrus.

Officials said the victim was determined to be 39 years old at the time of her death. She lived on Pauline Avenue in Sarasota with her husband James Burrus and their son, James Burrus Jr.

On Thursday, WWSB reported the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office named James Burrus as a person of interest in the case.

Jeana Burrus was unemployed while her husband worked at a local body shop, according to officials. Her son was a student at Gulf Gate Elementary School during the 2005 and 2006 academic year.

Authorities said Jeana Burrus was never reported missing by family, and her whereabouts had not been questioned, complicating the investigation into her death.

The sheriff’s office is now asking the public for help with uncovering details of the circumstances surrounding her death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Brian Ng at 941-861-4900.

Copyright 2023 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mont Nesmith was arrested and charged in connection to a barricade situation early Wednesday...
36-year-old man arrested, charged after Horry County barricade situation
SHANAE WADDELL
Myrtle Beach woman charged in connection to shooting, hit-and-run
Troy Bittner
Myrtle Beach man pleads guilty to defrauding popular RV resort
The Myrtle Beach Police Department was called out around 2:20 a.m. Wednesday to the Masters...
Police investigating shooting at Myrtle Beach gentlemen’s club
North Myrtle Beach
North Myrtle Beach police search for suspects after over a dozen car break-ins overnight

Latest News

Judge sentences man to life in prison for killing Horry County grandmother
Darlington Raceway’s NASCAR car hauler parade to return after 3-year hiatus
Lake View native Shaquille Leonard hosts annual back-to-school backpack giveaway
Judge denies bond for suspects in shooting outside Myrtle Beach bar
This Is Carolina: Fitting into fitness and fun