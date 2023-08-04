Myrtle Beach wraps up seagrass planting for dunes, waits for full renourishment

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach says they have taken another step in a project to naturally restore the sand dunes.

Officials with the city say many of the dunes were flattened by Hurricane Ian last year.

That is why the city announced an effort to rebuild the sand dunes naturally over time. Part of the project included putting up new sand fencing and planting 150,000 seagrass plants in the dunes, which the city says was finished this week.

With both projects completed, the city hopes the dunes will be protected while they wait for a full beach renourishment.

The city says they will receive the sand from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers late this year or sometime next year.

