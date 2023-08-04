Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach wraps up seagrass planting for dunes, waits for full renourishment

Officials with the city say many of the dunes were flattened by Hurricane Ian last year.
Officials with the city say many of the dunes were flattened by Hurricane Ian last year.(City of Myrtle Beach)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach says they have taken another step in a project to naturally restore the sand dunes.

Officials with the city say many of the dunes were flattened by Hurricane Ian last year.

That is why the city announced an effort to rebuild the sand dunes naturally over time. Part of the project included putting up new sand fencing and planting 150,000 seagrass plants in the dunes, which the city says was finished this week.

With both projects completed, the city hopes the dunes will be protected while they wait for a full beach renourishment.

The city says they will receive the sand from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers late this year or sometime next year.

