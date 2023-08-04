Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach police, FBI to host joint recruiting panel

The panel is slated for Saturday and will be hosted by the Myrtle Beach Police Department and the FBI.(Source: WMBF News)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Law enforcement officials are hoping to speak to the next generation of crime fighters at a recruitment panel in Myrtle Beach.

The panel is slated for Saturday and will be hosted by the Myrtle Beach Police Department and the FBI.

Police say the public can ask officers and agents what it is like to be in law enforcement, plus the steps needed to start a career.

The event will be at the Myrtle Beach Police Department’s annex on Mustang Street.

It goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

