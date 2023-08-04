Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Men charged in Myrtle Beach kidnapping, police say

Xavier Lucas-Tucker, Ladarius Tucker
Xavier Lucas-Tucker, Ladarius Tucker(MBPD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two men are facing charges after allegedly kidnapping a woman in Myrtle Beach.

Police arrested 28-year-old Xavier Lucas-Tucker and 31-year-old Ladarius Tucker on Friday in connection to an incident that happened on July 10.

According to a police report obtained by WMBF News, police responded to an assault call and met with a female victim. She told police that the incident began as a verbal argument with Lucas-Tucker, who wanted to take her phone from her because “he assumed that the victim stole something from him.”

After the woman told him no, the police report states Lucas-Tucker allegedly struck her with a closed fist and knocked her to the ground. He’s accused of then dragging the victim through the driveway and into a home before striking her again and taking her phone by force.

Tucker then arrived at the home and tried to calm Lucas-Tucker down. The report states the two had a discussion and Tucker became angry at the victim as well, poking her on her head with his finger and stating “I’m going to kill you.”

The victim was then allegedly shoved into a room as Lucas-Tucker stood outside with a tire iron and said “I’ll kill you if you leave this room.” Documents state the victim attempted to get out through a window during the night, but Lucas-Tucker would drag her back in as Tucker stood by.

The report states the two men allowed the victim to have her phone back the following morning. She left and did not come back until her brother was able to help her gather her things.

Online records show the Tucker and Lucas-Tucker were arrested Friday and each charged with kidnapping. Lucas-Tucker was additionally charged with strong-arm robbery.

They’re both being held at the Myrtle Beach Jail as of Friday afternoon.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dynesha Davis and Shanae Waddell during their bond hearing Thursday morning on three attempted...
Judge denies bond for suspects in shooting outside Myrtle Beach bar
Left: Willie Johnson III, Right: Tyki Nathaniel Collins
Florida men arrested after traffic stop on I-95 in Florence County
A sentencing hearing for Dominique Brand is scheduled for Thursday at the McMillan Federal...
Judge sentences man to life in prison for killing Horry County grandmother
Amelia and Andrew Palmer grew up knowing their father was a sperm donor with the possibility of...
Lowcountry twins discover they have 65 siblings throughout the country
The man bought one of the winning tickets for the Kings Ransom game at Pawleys Express on Ocean...
Pawleys Island man tips mom after big lottery win

Latest News

Former Upstate youth pastor now faces over 100 charges
Former Upstate youth pastor faces over 100 charges for alleged sex crimes
Police say the scammers call and demand payment via gift cards, electronic payments, debit...
SCAM ALERT: Horry County police issue another reminder about impersonation scams
Elaine Mason
Warrants: Drugs found after traffic stop near Myrtle Beach parks, woman arrested
Jennifer Cooper
Chatham Co. mother charged with murder of her infant