Horry Co. police asking residents to stay inside, nearby facilities locked down after shooting off Highway 707

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are investigating a shooting Friday afternoon in a community off Highway 707 where at least one person was injured.

Horry County police were called to Buddy Lane off Highway 707 around 2:13 p.m. in regards to a shooting where at least one person was injured.

The victim was transported to hospital by Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCPD has asked people to steer clear of the area while officers investigate and for residents in the area to go inside and stay inside. HCPD also said out of an abundance of caution, operations at the South Strand Recreation Center and South Strand County Complex have been suspended and both facilities have been locked down.

Residents in the immediate area of Buddy Lane, go inside and stay inside.



All others, if you do not need to be near Buddy Lane, please steer clear.



Officers are continuing to investigate a shooting incident in which one person was injured. pic.twitter.com/u4ciZr4WtW — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) August 4, 2023

Details are limited at this time.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.