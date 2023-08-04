Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Horry Co. police asking residents to stay inside, nearby facilities locked down after shooting off Highway 707

Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are investigating a shooting Friday afternoon in a community off Highway 707 where at least one person was injured.

Horry County police were called to Buddy Lane off Highway 707 around 2:13 p.m. in regards to a shooting where at least one person was injured.

The victim was transported to hospital by Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCPD has asked people to steer clear of the area while officers investigate and for residents in the area to go inside and stay inside. HCPD also said out of an abundance of caution, operations at the South Strand Recreation Center and South Strand County Complex have been suspended and both facilities have been locked down.

Details are limited at this time.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dynesha Davis and Shanae Waddell during their bond hearing Thursday morning on three attempted...
Judge denies bond for suspects in shooting outside Myrtle Beach bar
Left: Willie Johnson III, Right: Tyki Nathaniel Collins
Florida men arrested after traffic stop on I-95 in Florence County
A sentencing hearing for Dominique Brand is scheduled for Thursday at the McMillan Federal...
Judge sentences man to life in prison for killing Horry County grandmother
Amelia and Andrew Palmer grew up knowing their father was a sperm donor with the possibility of...
Lowcountry twins discover they have 65 siblings throughout the country
The man bought one of the winning tickets for the Kings Ransom game at Pawleys Express on Ocean...
Pawleys Island man tips mom after big lottery win

Latest News

What can be bought tax-free in South Carolina this weekend
HGTC offers zero tuition in 60 programs
American Civil Liberties Union of S.C. hosts ‘Legislative Look Back’ in Conway
Heat and humidity return
FIRST ALERT: Drying out and heating up