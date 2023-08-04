Group of Grand Strand women honored for their service with Quilts of Valor

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Honored for their combined decades-long service to our country, a group of Grand Strand women were wrapped in Quilts of Valor Friday afternoon.

The Quilts of Valor Foundation Myrtle Beach chapter held a ceremony at the Veterans Cafe to present 10 veterans with handmade quilts to honor them for their service. QOV Foundation said the idea behind the quilts is to “cover those service members touched by war and provide them comfort.”

While the foundation hosts events like these often, this ceremony was extra special as it honored an all-women group of veterans.

During the ceremony, people in attendance said women have been silent veterans for many years, and a ceremony to honor them is something that 21-year veteran Regina Spaeth said is beyond special to her.

“Women are very unique, in the things that they feel and how they live their lives,” said Spaeth. “So, being a women veteran, with other women veterans, is very, very powerful.”

The Myrtle Beach Shorebirds QOV branch has already awarded over 6,700 quilts to veterans in the Grand Strand.

Air Force Veteran Mary Hall said recognition like this after decades of feeling invisible made her emotional during Friday’s ceremony.

“Women have been the you know the silent veterans. We just have been the behind the scenes, but we’re the glue and we knew it. Women know it because we’re women,” said Hall.

Community members interested in nominating a veteran for a quilt or who want to volunteer with the QOV foundation can visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.