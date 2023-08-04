Florence police searching for missing woman

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Pee Dee are asking for help to find a woman reported missing.

The Florence Police Department said 57-year-old Vanessa Hughes was last seen Wednesday and was reportedly staying at the Pee Dee Coalition Center.

Hughes is described as being around 5′3″ and around 220 pounds. Police said she was last seen wearing all black along with grey and white New Balance sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.

