FIRST ALERT: Cloudy skies today, off & on showers & storms

Rain chances increase through the morning & into lunchtime.
By Andrew Dockery
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:04 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Happy Friday! We’ve made it to the end of the week & we’re looking at a gloomy Friday with more clouds and off and on rain chances. Thankfully, the forecast clears out for those weekend plans.

TODAY

Cloudy skies and rain chances will keep temperatures limited today. At times, showers & storms could be on the heavier side with multiple downpours throughout the day. The best chance of rain is this morning before lunchtime.

As we head through the morning commute, expect multiple areas of downpours. It will be a...
As we head into the afternoon, showers & storms will become scattered in nature, but still linger with plenty of cloud cover. Highs today will remain cooler in the lower 80s.

Off & on showers & storms will continue into the afternoon BUT the best rain chance is before...
Clouds will linger throughout the day, even into the evening hours when the rain chances become more isolated.

Even through the afternoon, we see the chance for showers & storms to continue.
THIS WEEKEND 

The upper-level storm system will move offshore overnight tonight and allow for a more typical summertime weather forecast for the weekend.

Rain chances will decrease to 20% for Saturday and Sunday, but the humidity feels like it should for August. Heat index values will range into the mid-upper 90s for both Saturday & Sunday, while some locations could flirt with the triple digit mark by Sunday & Monday.

We return back to the normal scheduled programming for the weekend with high humidity.
Highs will be in the mid-upper 80s for the beaches through the weekend. As we move inland, temperatures will climb into the lower 90s for the weekend with a stray shower or storm possible.

