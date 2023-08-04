The Craftsmen’s Classic Art & Craft Festival is finally here this weekend

Submit a Tip
By TJ Ross
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Experience The Extraordinary at The Craftsmen’s Classics Art and Craft Festival.

The Craftsmen’s Classic was founded 49 years ago by the Gilmore family of Greensboro, NC.

Clyde Gilmore, a jewelry maker, wanted to create a “family” of artists and craftsmen, nationwide, that could stage indoor festivals showcasing their totally original works and interact one-on-one with the public.

The 2023 Craftsmen’s Summer Classic features original designs and work from hundreds of talented artists and craftspeople from across America.

See the creative process in action as many exhibitors demonstrate throughout the weekend.

There is something for every style, taste and budget with items from the most traditional to the most contemporary.

This show is a multiple winner of Sunshine Artist “200 Best” awards and consistently awarded the “Top 20 Events” award by The Southeast Tourism Society.

