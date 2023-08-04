Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Chatham Co. mother charged with murder of her infant

Jennifer Cooper
Jennifer Cooper(Chatham County Police Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Chatham County mother has been charged with murder after the death of her infant.

According to the Chatham County Police Department, 33-year-old Jennifer Cooper has been charged with murder, possession of a controlled substance and drug related objects.

The police department responded Thursday night around 10:40 p.m. to a home on the 100 block of Quacco Road. Police say they found a deceased infant and Cooper was still at the scene.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the infant’s cause of death.

The police department said it would like to speak with 44-year-old Randy Williams Taylor in regard to this case. The police department stated he was not a suspect but may have information that could help police in the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dynesha Davis and Shanae Waddell during their bond hearing Thursday morning on three attempted...
Judge denies bond for suspects in shooting outside Myrtle Beach bar
Left: Willie Johnson III, Right: Tyki Nathaniel Collins
Florida men arrested after traffic stop on I-95 in Florence County
A sentencing hearing for Dominique Brand is scheduled for Thursday at the McMillan Federal...
Judge sentences man to life in prison for killing Horry County grandmother
Amelia and Andrew Palmer grew up knowing their father was a sperm donor with the possibility of...
Lowcountry twins discover they have 65 siblings throughout the country
The man bought one of the winning tickets for the Kings Ransom game at Pawleys Express on Ocean...
Pawleys Island man tips mom after big lottery win

Latest News

American Civil Liberties Union of S.C. hosts ‘Legislative Look Back’ in Conway
Horry-Georgetown Technical College offers zero tuition in 60 academic programs and 16 workforce...
‘This is a big deal for us’: HGTC offers zero tuition in 60 programs
Police say the scammers call and demand payment via gift cards, electronic payments, debit...
SCAM ALERT: Horry County police issue another reminder about impersonation scams
Elaine Mason
Warrants: Drugs found after traffic stop near Myrtle Beach parks, woman arrested
April Snead was sworn in on Tuesday, becoming the sixth manager in the county’s history and the...
Scotland County swears in its first female county manager