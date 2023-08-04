Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

American Civil Liberties Union of S.C. hosts ‘Legislative Look Back’ in Conway

Youthful Offender Act Expansion
Youthful Offender Act Expansion(Mary Green)
By Ian Klein
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) -- The American Civil Liberties Union’s main focus is protecting civil rights, making sure bills stand true to what our founding fathers wrote and declared in our Constitution and the Bill of Rights, and the South Carolina branch is hoping to do just that.

ACLU of S.C. held a meeting in Conway on Thursday night to discuss bills that the state has filed and passed so far in 2023 which will help then decide on their goals for 2024.

“Last year they were more than 1000 pre-filed bills and our team reads everyone,” said Michelle Mapp.

Mapp is the Advocacy Director for the ACLU of South Carolina.

She said in recent years state leaders across the country seem to be hindering human rights.

While much attention has been on the state’s abortion bill and censorship laws Mapp said there are a significant amount of bills they do support like the ban the box bill allowing former criminals the opportunity to get back into the workforce.

“Sometimes having to check that box prevents someone who has changed from getting an opportunity to work,” said Mapp.

The ACLU encourages everyone to understand what is going on in their state and take the time to truly understand what these bills are about no matter what side of the aisle you may lean.

“Our civil liberties and civil rights do not have a political party,” said Mapp.

The ACLU will now head to Richland County, where they will hold another legislation look back in Columbia next Monday, Aug. 7 at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mont Nesmith was arrested and charged in connection to a barricade situation early Wednesday...
36-year-old man arrested, charged after Horry County barricade situation
SHANAE WADDELL
Myrtle Beach woman charged in connection to shooting, hit-and-run
Troy Bittner
Myrtle Beach man pleads guilty to defrauding popular RV resort
The Myrtle Beach Police Department was called out around 2:20 a.m. Wednesday to the Masters...
Police investigating shooting at Myrtle Beach gentlemen’s club
North Myrtle Beach
North Myrtle Beach police search for suspects after over a dozen car break-ins overnight

Latest News

Judge sentences man to life in prison for killing Horry County grandmother
Darlington Raceway’s NASCAR car hauler parade to return after 3-year hiatus
Lake View native Shaquille Leonard hosts annual back-to-school backpack giveaway
Judge denies bond for suspects in shooting outside Myrtle Beach bar