American Civil Liberties Union of S.C. hosts ‘Legislative Look Back’ in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) -- The American Civil Liberties Union’s main focus is protecting civil rights, making sure bills stand true to what our founding fathers wrote and declared in our Constitution and the Bill of Rights, and the South Carolina branch is hoping to do just that.

ACLU of S.C. held a meeting in Conway on Thursday night to discuss bills that the state has filed and passed so far in 2023 which will help then decide on their goals for 2024.

“Last year they were more than 1000 pre-filed bills and our team reads everyone,” said Michelle Mapp.

Mapp is the Advocacy Director for the ACLU of South Carolina.

She said in recent years state leaders across the country seem to be hindering human rights.

While much attention has been on the state’s abortion bill and censorship laws Mapp said there are a significant amount of bills they do support like the ban the box bill allowing former criminals the opportunity to get back into the workforce.

“Sometimes having to check that box prevents someone who has changed from getting an opportunity to work,” said Mapp.

The ACLU encourages everyone to understand what is going on in their state and take the time to truly understand what these bills are about no matter what side of the aisle you may lean.

“Our civil liberties and civil rights do not have a political party,” said Mapp.

The ACLU will now head to Richland County, where they will hold another legislation look back in Columbia next Monday, Aug. 7 at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.