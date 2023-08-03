WMBF News teams up with Pelicans, Campers Inn RV for ‘Pack the Camper’ school supply drive

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Students are heading back to the classroom and we want to make sure they are prepared with all the pens, paper and notebooks they need.

WMBF News, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans and Campers Inn RV have teamed up for the “Pack the Camper School Supply Drive.”

From August 8 through August 11, Pelicans fans can donate school supplies and receive a free wristband to the Sky Zone Fun Zone at the ballpark.

“The kickoff to the school year is exciting but it can also be stressful for many parents and teachers when it comes to purchasing school supplies,” said Ryan Canella, Assistant General Manager of Sales for the Myrtle Beach Pelicans. “We are excited to partner with Campers Inn RV and WMBF News again in an effort to help the children of our community start the year with everything they need to excel in the classroom.”

All school supply donations should be dropped off at Guest Services while the Pelicans take on the Fayetteville Woodpeckers.

Here is a suggested list of supplies:

#2 Pencils

Nylon Pencil Pouch

Pack of Washable Markers

Box of Crayons - 24 Count

Pack of Glue Sticks

Notebook Paper

Colored Pencils

One Subject Notebook

Marble Composition Notebook (non-spiral)

Double Pocket, 3-Prong Folders

Pack of Multi-Colored Highlighters

Binder (1.5″)

Divider Tabs

Earbuds

