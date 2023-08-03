Town of Hilton Head said it will not issue permits until land dispute is resolved

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The Town of Hilton Head Island issued a statement regarding the property dispute between the developer of Bailey’s Cove and Josephine Wright.

Wright is a 93-year-old Hilton Head Island resident who is fighting to keep her property that has been in her family for generations.

The Town of Hilton Head said in a statement that it will not issue a Certificate of Compliance or building permits until the dispute is resolved.

You can read the full statement below:

The Town of Hilton Head Island has received a number of questions from media outlets regarding action taken by the Town related to the property dispute between the developer of Bailey’s Cove and Josephine Wright.

We have notified the parties that, consistent with our code, the Town will not issue a Certificate of Compliance or building permits until this matter has been resolved.

The Town is following its standard process for approval of the various phases of a development such as Bailey’s Cove. This process involves multiple steps that must be completed in succession to move through the development process. According to Shawn Colin, Assistant Town Manager for Community Development, who serves as the Town’s Land Management Ordinance (LMO) Official, a Certificate of Compliance, is required for the developer to obtain building permits and cannot be issued until the property dispute has been resolved. Resolution of this issue is necessary for the subdivision plat to be approved and stamped.

A letter from Mr. Colin outlining the above was provided to the applicant’s agent on July 31 as confirmation of the Town’s position.

“As Town Manager, I would like to publicly address the recent private land dispute that has captured community attention. Our Town’s strength is in our shared values and our commitment to each other,” said Marc Orlando. “I understand the emotions and concerns surrounding this issue and I encourage the developer to work with Mrs. Wright to resolve it. I know that Town staff is working with the developer to bring this to timely resolution.”

