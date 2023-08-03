SCHP searches for leads after mother of 4 dies in Highway 501 hit-and-run

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is asking for the community’s help in finding the suspected driver who took the life of 28-year-old, mother of four, Deandra Goodman in a hit-and-run on Friday.

Investigators said Goodman was walking along Highway 501 near the Intracoastal Waterway Friday close to midnight.

RELATED | Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in Horry County hit-and-run

In an attempt to find answers, troopers recently installed road signs along the highway where Goodman was struck asking for help. Authorities said those signs may be their final hope, as they aren’t finding any luck online or over the phone.

Some locals who lost relatives to hit-and-runs tell WMBF News they would want troopers to do the same for their loved ones.

“Don’t let anyone forget her name. You shout to the mountains her name, you shout to the mountains her story and you let her be heard,” Maria Hoyte, who lost her ex-fiancé told WMBF News. ”She cannot be heard now. You fight for her. You have to fight for her, you can’t let this go under the rug.”

As of July, of this year, the South Carolina Department of Public Safety reports 15 hit-and-run related deaths.

That’s five fewer during the same time frame last year, with 22 deaths.

However, the state is already seeing 6,444 hit-and-runs as of July of this year, which is half of last year’s with more than 12,800 crashes.

Highway Patrol said this is an active investigation.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.