Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Robeson Co. deputies arrest third person accused in murder of Maxton man

Kinston Locklear
Kinston Locklear(Robeson County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies have made a third arrest in an ongoing investigation into the murder of a 21-year-old Maxton man.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested 21-year-old Kinston Locklear at a home in Lumberton on Wednesday.

Kinston is one of four suspects wanted in the ongoing murder investigation of Kylon Locklear.

Investigators were called in reference to a shooting on Wednesday, July 26 in the area of Freebird Lane in Maxton. When deputies arrived at the scene they discovered Kylon Locklear with gunshot wounds and took him to Scotland Health Care for treatment. Kylon later succumbed to his injuries.

Kinston now faces charges including first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree attempted murder, discharging a weapon into a vehicle, discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling, and felony conspiracy.

He also faces two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, first-degree burglary, four counts of second-degree kidnapping, felony conspiracy, and misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon. WMBF News reached out to the sheriff’s office to learn more about the incident related to these charges but because the investigation is ongoing, no further details were provided.

Another suspect in a deadly shooting, 26-year-old Cherokee Norton, surrendered to authorities Monday morning.

insert
insert(Robeson County Sheriff's Office)

Norton’s charges include first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

In addition, the third suspect Gaven Jacobs was arrested on Friday and faces charges of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder and discharging a weapon into a vehicle.

Gaven Jacobs, of Lumberton, charges include first-degree murder, two counts of attempted...
Gaven Jacobs, of Lumberton, charges include first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder and discharging a weapon into a vehicle.(Robeson County)

Meanwhile, deputies are still looking for Taima.

Deputies are still looking for 20-year-old Taima Cummings
Deputies are still looking for 20-year-old Taima Cummings(Robeson County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff’s office said he is considered armed and dangerous.

Kinston Locklear, Norton, and Jacobs are being held without bond at the Robeson County Detention Center.

Anyone with information about Cummings’ whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3170.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mont Nesmith was arrested and charged in connection to a barricade situation early Wednesday...
36-year-old man arrested, charged after Horry County barricade situation
Emergency crews responded on Monday afternoon to 40th Avenue North where a banner plane went...
Pilot hurt after banner plane crashes into ocean in Myrtle Beach, police say
Jamie Komoroski appears via video at a bond hearing in Charleston on Aug. 1, 2023. A circuit...
Judge denies bond for woman charged in Folly Beach crash that killed newlywed
Tysheem Walters III pleaded guilty to shooting and killing Nick Wall and Laura Anderson in...
Man pleads guilty to shooting, killing Georgetown County father, stepdaughter
Shirley Cox, 66, is charged with assault of a high and aggravated nature, and Edward Sealy Jr.,...
Affidavit: Woman used vehicle as ‘weapon’ in Horry County road rage incident

Latest News

Myrtle Beach woman charged in connection to shooting, hit-and-run
SCHP searches for leads after mother of 4 dies in Highway 501 hit-and-run
Florence 1 Schools joins 'grow your own' program to help teacher workforce
Police make 2nd arrest in Darlington apartment stabbing
Former Dillon mayor facing new charges in forgery investigation