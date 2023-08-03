Robeson Co. deputies arrest third person accused in murder of Maxton man

ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies have made a third arrest in an ongoing investigation into the murder of a 21-year-old Maxton man.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested 21-year-old Kinston Locklear at a home in Lumberton on Wednesday.

Kinston is one of four suspects wanted in the ongoing murder investigation of Kylon Locklear.

Investigators were called in reference to a shooting on Wednesday, July 26 in the area of Freebird Lane in Maxton. When deputies arrived at the scene they discovered Kylon Locklear with gunshot wounds and took him to Scotland Health Care for treatment. Kylon later succumbed to his injuries.

Kinston now faces charges including first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree attempted murder, discharging a weapon into a vehicle, discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling, and felony conspiracy.

He also faces two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, first-degree burglary, four counts of second-degree kidnapping, felony conspiracy, and misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon. WMBF News reached out to the sheriff’s office to learn more about the incident related to these charges but because the investigation is ongoing, no further details were provided.

Another suspect in a deadly shooting, 26-year-old Cherokee Norton, surrendered to authorities Monday morning.

insert (Robeson County Sheriff's Office)

Norton’s charges include first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

In addition, the third suspect Gaven Jacobs was arrested on Friday and faces charges of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder and discharging a weapon into a vehicle.

Gaven Jacobs, of Lumberton, charges include first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder and discharging a weapon into a vehicle. (Robeson County)

Meanwhile, deputies are still looking for Taima.

Deputies are still looking for 20-year-old Taima Cummings (Robeson County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff’s office said he is considered armed and dangerous.

Kinston Locklear, Norton, and Jacobs are being held without bond at the Robeson County Detention Center.

Anyone with information about Cummings’ whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3170.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.