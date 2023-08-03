Pawleys Island man tips mom after big lottery win

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WMBF) - A Pawleys Island man was feeling very generous after winning $300,000 playing the lottery.

The man bought one of the winning tickets for the Kings Ransom game at Pawleys Express on Ocean Highway.

“He was very excited about it,” his mother told South Carolina Education Lottery officials.

He then invited his mom along to claim the money in Columbia. It was a worthwhile wild trip for the mother as she got a tip from her son’s winnings.

Two $300,000 prizes remain in the Kings Ransom game.

Pawleys Express got a $3,000 commission for selling the claimed ticket.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.