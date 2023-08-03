Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Pawleys Island man tips mom after big lottery win

The man bought one of the winning tickets for the Kings Ransom game at Pawleys Express on Ocean...
The man bought one of the winning tickets for the Kings Ransom game at Pawleys Express on Ocean Highway.(Live 5)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WMBF) - A Pawleys Island man was feeling very generous after winning $300,000 playing the lottery.

The man bought one of the winning tickets for the Kings Ransom game at Pawleys Express on Ocean Highway.

“He was very excited about it,” his mother told South Carolina Education Lottery officials.

He then invited his mom along to claim the money in Columbia. It was a worthwhile wild trip for the mother as she got a tip from her son’s winnings.

Two $300,000 prizes remain in the Kings Ransom game.

Pawleys Express got a $3,000 commission for selling the claimed ticket.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mont Nesmith was arrested and charged in connection to a barricade situation early Wednesday...
36-year-old man arrested, charged after Horry County barricade situation
SHANAE WADDELL
Myrtle Beach woman charged in connection to shooting, hit-and-run
The Myrtle Beach Police Department was called out around 2:20 a.m. Wednesday to the Masters...
Police investigating shooting at Myrtle Beach gentlemen’s club
North Myrtle Beach
North Myrtle Beach police search for suspects after over a dozen car break-ins overnight
Troy Bittner
Myrtle Beach man pleads guilty to defrauding popular RV resort

Latest News

The Florence County Sheriff's Office released these surveillance pictures of a person who stole...
18 guns stolen from Florence County sporting goods store, deputies say
FULL LIST | What can be bought tax-free in South Carolina this weekend
(right) Dynesha Davis, 29, has been charged with three counts of attempted murder, discharging...
Judge denies bond for suspects in shooting outside Myrtle Beach bar
A judge denied bond Thursday morning for two women whose charges stem from a Sunday shooting in...
Judge denies bond for suspects in shooting outside Myrtle Beach bar