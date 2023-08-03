Submit a Tip
Mother charged with manslaughter after 8-month-old died of overdose, police say

Samantha Lynn Higgins
Samantha Lynn Higgins
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a mother was arrested after an infant died of an overdose at a hospital in 2022.

According to police, officers were called to the hospital at around 11:30 a.m. on September 26, 2022, to investigate the overdose of an 8-month-old.

Officers said the infant, Dani Harmon, was taken to the hospital earlier that day from Atkinson Street. Dani was pronounced dead three days later on September 29, 2022.

The Medical Examiner determined the cause of death was complications of blunt forces injuries of the head and sustained blunt forces head trauma as well as exposure to fentanyl.

Police said the investigation with the Department of Social Services led to the charging to the infant’s mother 30-year-old Samantha Lynn Higgins with involuntary manslaughter and felony negligent child abuse inflicting serious physical injury.

She was arrested on Miller Street and is being held at the Buncombe County Detention Facility on a $150,000 bond.

