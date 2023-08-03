Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office welcomes new narcotics, tracking K9

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office has welcomed a new four-legged member to the team.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office announced the newest additions to the team, K9 Mezzi, and his handler SRO Roller, in a Facebook post.

Deputy Roller has been in law enforcement for three years and has recently completed 120 hours of training with the 3-year-old K9 with the Makor K9 of WV.

Mezzi and Deputy Roller are now certified as a dual-purpose team trained in narcotics, article search, and tracking.

According to Deputy Roller, Mezzi “has a unique and impressive demeanor, as he not only enjoys to ride in the patrol car with her but ALWAYS ready to work.”

The pair will continue to train and provide their service to Marlboro County.

