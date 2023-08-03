Marion County man to be sentenced for killing 80-year-old woman

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A man is set to hear his punishment for his role in the kidnapping, carjacking and murder of a Horry County grandmother.

A sentencing hearing for Dominique Brand is scheduled for Thursday at the McMillan Federal Building in Florence.

Brand’s sentencing has been delayed a couple of times since his conviction in September 2022.

A federal judge found Brand guilty of kidnapping 80-year-old Mary Ann Elvington from her home in Nichols on March 2021. He then forced her to drive him across state lines in North Carolina and back to South Carolina before shooting and killing her behind an abandoned grocery store.

Prosecutors provided evidence showing Brand’s DNA in Elvington’s home and car and on a piece of frozen pizza they say he ate before her kidnapping.

Brand was convicted of three charges: kidnapping resulting in death, carjacking resulting in death and use of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence resulting in death of a person in such a manner to constitute murder. He faces a penalty of life in prison on each count.

The hearing starts at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.