Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Marion County man to be sentenced for killing 80-year-old woman

A sentencing hearing for Dominique Brand is scheduled for Thursday at the McMillan Federal...
A sentencing hearing for Dominique Brand is scheduled for Thursday at the McMillan Federal Building in Florence.((Source: HCPD))
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A man is set to hear his punishment for his role in the kidnapping, carjacking and murder of a Horry County grandmother.

A sentencing hearing for Dominique Brand is scheduled for Thursday at the McMillan Federal Building in Florence.

Brand’s sentencing has been delayed a couple of times since his conviction in September 2022.

A federal judge found Brand guilty of kidnapping 80-year-old Mary Ann Elvington from her home in Nichols on March 2021. He then forced her to drive him across state lines in North Carolina and back to South Carolina before shooting and killing her behind an abandoned grocery store.

Prosecutors provided evidence showing Brand’s DNA in Elvington’s home and car and on a piece of frozen pizza they say he ate before her kidnapping.

Brand was convicted of three charges: kidnapping resulting in death, carjacking resulting in death and use of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence resulting in death of a person in such a manner to constitute murder. He faces a penalty of life in prison on each count.

The hearing starts at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mont Nesmith was arrested and charged in connection to a barricade situation early Wednesday...
36-year-old man arrested, charged after Horry County barricade situation
SHANAE WADDELL
Myrtle Beach woman charged in connection to shooting, hit-and-run
The Myrtle Beach Police Department was called out around 2:20 a.m. Wednesday to the Masters...
Police investigating shooting at Myrtle Beach gentlemen’s club
North Myrtle Beach
North Myrtle Beach police search for suspects after over a dozen car break-ins overnight
Troy Bittner
Myrtle Beach man pleads guilty to defrauding popular RV resort

Latest News

Officials say Officer Matthew Hare was killed after he was struck by a train while responding...
Officials identify Easley police officer killed in line of duty on train tracks
The university says they were awarded $416,800 from the National Science Foundation.
Florence County university awarded $400,000 in AI healthcare investment
This year Georgetown County School District is trying out a new modified year-round calendar.
Georgetown Co. students head back to school on new modified year-round calendar
Cloudy, cool & damp are just a few words you could use to describe Friday's forecast.
FIRST ALERT: Humidity slowly increases, soggy Friday ahead