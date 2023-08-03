Lake View native Shaquille Leonard hosts annual back-to-school backpack giveaway

LAKE VIEW, S.C. (WMBF) - Indianapolis Colts linebacker and Lake View native Shaquille Leonard hosted a backpack giveaway to support the education of students in his hometown community.

Each student at Lake View Elementary and Middle School received a backpack along with school supplies such as folders, notebooks, and writing utensils during the event.

Brittany Collins is a third-grade teacher and was recently named teacher of the year at Lake View Elementary School she said Leonard pushes the students to do their best in everything.

“He’s a role model for the children, he pushes them to be their best, not only in sports but in the classroom and education as well,” said Collins. “Every time I’ve ever seen him speak to the children he’s always pushing their education to the forefront, and he gives them the tools and things that they need to succeed as well.”

Leonard has been hosting a back-to-school giveaway through the Darius Shaquille Leonard Maniac Foundation for the past few years.

Some of Leonard’s former classmates are now parents in the district. Martica Valle has two daughters in elementary and said it’s great to see him still involved in Lake View.

“I went to school with him and I think it’s wonderful that he’s giving back to our community,” said Valle

While some parents may be rushing to do last-minute supplies shopping, Collins said it’s nice to know that parents at her school don’t have to.

“When the kids walk in and see these backpacks their faces are going to light up. They’re going to be excited and the parents are going to be excited because they know that they don’t have to fight the crowds to get to the supplies,” said Collins.

For more back-to-school information to prepare for the new year, check out the WMBF News “Back-to-School” page.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.