Horry County police searching for missing 78-year-old man with dementia

Willie King
Willie King(Horry County Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C (WMBF) - Police in Horry County are asking for the community’s assistance tonight as they search for a missing elderly man last seen Wednesday afternoon.

Horry County Police Department said 78-year-old Willie James King was last seen leaving his home around 1 p.m. near the 2000 block of S.C. Highway 430 outside of Nichols.

King is about 6′3″ and 180 lbs. He wears glasses and he was last seen wearing brown pants, a blue plaid long-sleeve shirt, and a black baseball cap with “veteran” written on it.

He is considered endangered due to bouts of dementia.

Anyone with information about King’s location is asked to call HCPD via dispatch at 843-248-1520.

