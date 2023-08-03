Gov. McMaster suspends Latta council member after domestic violence indictment

LATTA, SC (WMBF) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster took executive action on Wednesday to suspend a Latta council member who faces a domestic violence charge.

The order from the governor states Councilman Steven Bradley Coward was indicted with second-degree domestic violence on May 25.

Because of the indictment, the governor suspended Coward from office. The state says Coward will stay suspended until he is acquitted, convicted or a successor is elected.

WMBF News has reached out to the Latta Police Department to learn more about the case.

Coward declined to comment on the matter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

