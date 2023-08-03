Submit a Tip
Gov. McMaster suspends Latta council member after domestic violence indictment

The order from the governor states Councilmember Steven Bradley Coward was indicted with...
The order from the governor states Councilmember Steven Bradley Coward was indicted with second-degree domestic violence on May 25.(WMBF)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LATTA, SC (WMBF) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster took executive action on Wednesday to suspend a Latta council member who faces a domestic violence charge.

The order from the governor states Councilman Steven Bradley Coward was indicted with second-degree domestic violence on May 25.

Because of the indictment, the governor suspended Coward from office. The state says Coward will stay suspended until he is acquitted, convicted or a successor is elected.

WMBF News has reached out to the Latta Police Department to learn more about the case.

Coward declined to comment on the matter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

