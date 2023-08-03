FULL LIST | What can be bought tax-free in South Carolina this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina’s tax-free weekend is set to kick off Friday as school starts back up across the state.

The South Carolina Department of Revenue says the tax-free windows runs from midnight Friday through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6. Eligible items include the following:

BED & BATH

Bath mats and rugs

Bed skirts and dust ruffles

Bedspreads, duvets, and comforters

Blankets and throws

Mattress pads and toppers

Pillow cases and shams

Pillows (all types)

Sheets and sheet sets

Shower curtains and liners

Towels (all types and sizes)

Washcloths

SCHOOL SUPPLIES

Art supplies

Binders and folders

Books

Bookbags

Calculators

Daily planners or organizers

Flashdrives

Glue, tape, staplers, staples

Headphones and earbuds

Highlighters and markers

Lunch boxes

Musical instruments

Notebooks and paper

Pencils, sharpeners, erasers

Pens

Scissors

Uniforms (band, scouts, school, sports)

CLOTHING & ACCESSORIES

ACCESSORIES

Belts and suspenders

Hair accessories

Hats and caps

Purses and handbags

Neckties and bow ties

ACTIVEWEAR

Exercise clothing

Athletic uniforms

Leotards and tights

Hunting and ski clothing

Swimwear

EVERYDAY

Dresses and skirts

Leggings

Pants, jeans, and shorts

Shirts and blouses

Sleepwear

Socks and underwear

Suits and blazers

Sweaters and sweatshirts

FOOTWEAR

Cleats

Dance shoes

Rain boots

Orthopedic shoes

Skates

Slippers

OUTERWEAR

Coats (all types)

Earmuffs

Gloves and mittens

Rainwear (raincoats, umbrellas, etc.)

Scarves

Vests

SPECIALTY

Aprons

Bibs

Bridal gowns and veils

Costumes

Diapers

Formal wear (gowns, tuxedos, etc.)

Graduation caps and gowns

Uniforms (band, scouts, school, sports)

COMPUTERS & TECHNOLOGY

Computers

Computer parts and accessories (i.e. monitors, keyboards, and scanners) when sold as a package with a computer

Computer software and service contracts (sold with software)

Printers

Printer supplies, including replaceable ink cartridges

The SCDOR added that new and used items under those guidelines are eligible to be purchased tax-free.

Items not eligible include digital cameras, smartphones, jewelry, cosmetics, eyewear, wallets, watches and furniture.

The SCDOR said shoppers bought more than $26.2 million in tax-free items during the sales tax holiday in 2022.

