Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

FULL LIST | What can be bought tax-free in South Carolina this weekend

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina’s tax-free weekend is set to kick off Friday as school starts back up across the state.

The South Carolina Department of Revenue says the tax-free windows runs from midnight Friday through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6. Eligible items include the following:

BED & BATH

  • Bath mats and rugs
  • Bed skirts and dust ruffles
  • Bedspreads, duvets, and comforters
  • Blankets and throws
  • Mattress pads and toppers
  • Pillow cases and shams
  • Pillows (all types)
  • Sheets and sheet sets
  • Shower curtains and liners
  • Towels (all types and sizes)
  • Washcloths

SCHOOL SUPPLIES

  • Art supplies
  • Binders and folders
  • Books
  • Bookbags
  • Calculators
  • Daily planners or organizers
  • Flashdrives
  • Glue, tape, staplers, staples
  • Headphones and earbuds
  • Highlighters and markers
  • Lunch boxes
  • Musical instruments
  • Notebooks and paper
  • Pencils, sharpeners, erasers
  • Pens
  • Scissors
  • Uniforms (band, scouts, school, sports)

CLOTHING & ACCESSORIES

ACCESSORIES

  • Belts and suspenders
  • Hair accessories
  • Hats and caps
  • Purses and handbags
  • Neckties and bow ties

ACTIVEWEAR

  • Exercise clothing
  • Athletic uniforms
  • Leotards and tights
  • Hunting and ski clothing
  • Swimwear

EVERYDAY

  • Dresses and skirts
  • Leggings
  • Pants, jeans, and shorts
  • Shirts and blouses
  • Sleepwear
  • Socks and underwear
  • Suits and blazers
  • Sweaters and sweatshirts

FOOTWEAR

  • Cleats
  • Dance shoes
  • Rain boots
  • Orthopedic shoes
  • Skates
  • Slippers

OUTERWEAR

  • Coats (all types)
  • Earmuffs
  • Gloves and mittens
  • Rainwear (raincoats, umbrellas, etc.)
  • Scarves
  • Vests

SPECIALTY

  • Aprons
  • Bibs
  • Bridal gowns and veils
  • Costumes
  • Diapers
  • Formal wear (gowns, tuxedos, etc.)
  • Graduation caps and gowns
  • Uniforms (band, scouts, school, sports)

COMPUTERS & TECHNOLOGY

  • Computers
  • Computer parts and accessories (i.e. monitors, keyboards, and scanners) when sold as a package with a computer
  • Computer software and service contracts (sold with software)
  • Printers
  • Printer supplies, including replaceable ink cartridges

The SCDOR added that new and used items under those guidelines are eligible to be purchased tax-free.

Items not eligible include digital cameras, smartphones, jewelry, cosmetics, eyewear, wallets, watches and furniture.

The SCDOR said shoppers bought more than $26.2 million in tax-free items during the sales tax holiday in 2022.

Click here for more information.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mont Nesmith was arrested and charged in connection to a barricade situation early Wednesday...
36-year-old man arrested, charged after Horry County barricade situation
SHANAE WADDELL
Myrtle Beach woman charged in connection to shooting, hit-and-run
The Myrtle Beach Police Department was called out around 2:20 a.m. Wednesday to the Masters...
Police investigating shooting at Myrtle Beach gentlemen’s club
North Myrtle Beach
North Myrtle Beach police search for suspects after over a dozen car break-ins overnight
Troy Bittner
Myrtle Beach man pleads guilty to defrauding popular RV resort

Latest News

The man bought one of the winning tickets for the Kings Ransom game at Pawleys Express on Ocean...
Pawleys Island man tips mom after big lottery win
The Florence County Sheriff's Office released these surveillance pictures of a person who stole...
18 guns stolen from Florence County sporting goods store, deputies say
(right) Dynesha Davis, 29, has been charged with three counts of attempted murder, discharging...
Judge denies bond for suspects in shooting outside Myrtle Beach bar
A judge denied bond Thursday morning for two women whose charges stem from a Sunday shooting in...
Judge denies bond for suspects in shooting outside Myrtle Beach bar