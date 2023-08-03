Submit a Tip
Florida men arrested after traffic stop on I-95 in Florence County

Left: Willie Johnson III, Right: Tyki Nathaniel Collins
Left: Willie Johnson III, Right: Tyki Nathaniel Collins(Florence County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A pair of Florida men were arrested in the Pee Dee after being pulled over on Interstate 95, according to authorities.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said a stop was made Thursday on a black Mazda that was speeding. Officials said the deputy who pulled the vehicle over smelled marijuana, while a search turned up 10 suboxone strips in the front passenger area.

Deputies also located over 10 oxycodone tablets along with credit cards, IDs and clothing that allegedly did not belong to either suspect and were reported stolen. Both men also allegedly had burglary tools, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies then arrested 19-year-old Tyki Collins and 28-year-old Willie Johnson, both of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, after the stop. Each are charged with possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, receiving stolen goods and possession of burglary tools.

Online records show Collins and Johnson are being held at the Florence County Detention Center, where they await a bond hearing.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

