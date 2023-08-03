FIRST ALERT: Humidity slowly increases, soggy Friday ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Get out early this morning if you want to enjoy the break from the humidity a little bit longer. The moisture & humidity will return to the area by the evening & overnight hours.

TODAY

Partly cloudy skies and low humidity this morning will turn to increasing humidity and clouds for the second part of the day today. Highs will climb into the low-mid 80s for the Grand Strand with the upper 80s inland. Clouds and rain chances will return by this evening and into the overnight hours as an upper-level system brings a gloomy forecast for Friday.

It's another nice day, especially early. Expect more clouds later in the day with rain chances arriving this evening. (WMBF)

FRIDAY

The worst of the rain will be Friday morning. Off & on showers and storms will be expected for the morning commute and through the lunch hour on Friday. After this first round of heavy rain, we will continue to see some scattered storms on and off through the remainder of the day.

Expect the worst of the rain through the morning hours on Friday. Off & on showers & storms will continue through the day. (WMBF)

Rain chances will stay at 70% as we head into the afternoon, they will only drop to 60%, so scattered storms will be likely. With all of the cloud coverage temperatures will stay in the upper 70s to lower 80s. 1-2″ of rain is expected to fall when all is said and done by Friday.

Cloudy, cool & damp are just a few words you could use to describe Friday's forecast. (WMBF)

THIS WEEKEND

Heading into the weekend things start to dry up. Rain chances will be at a slim 20% for both Saturday and Sunday. Through the weekend, humidity and temperatures will climb. In the Grand Strand, highs will be in the mid-upper 80s. Inland, we make a run for the 90s for both days. The humidity will allow for an isolated storm or two along with the heat index near 100°.

It's going to be a warm & humid weekend with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. The heat index will approach the upper 90s to 100° for the weekend. (WMBF)

