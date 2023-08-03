Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Colorado State updates 2023 hurricane outlook

Researchers from Colorado State University have released their outlook for the 2023 hurricane...
By Andrew Dockery
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Colorado State just released their fourth and final outlook for the 2023 hurricane season. Starting today, Colorado State will release a two-week forecast every other week to highlight areas that could pose a better threat for tropical development.

The latest outlook remains right on track with their outlook from July. Colorado State is calling for 18 named storms, nine hurricanes & four major hurricanes.

Here's the latest update(WMBF)

In July's forecast, Colorado State went with 18 named storms, nine hurricanes & four major hurricanes. As mentioned in previous outlooks, this hurricane season is going to be a battle between El Niño and the unseasonably warm water in the Atlantic Ocean.

When El Niño develops, warmer than normal waters in the central-eastern tropical Pacific Ocean tend to increase winds high up in our atmosphere. In the Atlantic Ocean, that can tear apart hurricanes or tropical storms. The key questions remains how does the unseasonably warm Atlantic respond and adapt over the next 120 days. Warmer than normal ocean waters provide more fuel for any storm that develops and actually move into those areas.

Here's the names for the 2023 season.(WMBF)

Our next named storm on the list is Emily. Right now, there’s no chance for development in the Atlantic. As things change, it’s important to stay up to date with the First Alert Weather team.

Our WMBF First Alert Weather team wants the community to be as prepared as possible before, during and after the storm hits. Be sure to visit our First Alert Hurricane Center for tips on what you can do to be ready before, during & after the storm.

