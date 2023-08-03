Submit a Tip
Darlington Raceway’s NASCAR car hauler parade to return after 3-year hiatus

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) - A popular race weekend tradition is returning to the Pee Dee in time for the Cook Out Southern 500.

Darlington Raceway announced Wednesday that the NASCAR Cup Series Car Hauler parade will take place on Sept. 1. It marks the first parade since 2019, as COVID-19 sidelined the parade for nearly three years.

This year’s parade route will begin at Florence-Darlington Technical College and end at Darlington Raceway. Festivities begin at 4 p.m., where fans can take photos with haulers and enjoy music and food. The haulers will then leave FDTC at 6 p.m. and make their way to the track.

“It’s terrific that we can bring back this incredible experience for our fans,” Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp said in a statement. “We are grateful for Florence-Darlington Technical College, President, Dr. Jermaine Ford, and the administrative staff for their help with bringing back this great tradition, which is a fitting way to say thank you for all of the fan support we receive each year.”

The parade will take place a day before the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 on Sept. 2, with the Cook Out Southern 500 kicking off the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs on Sept. 3.

