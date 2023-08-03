Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Charleston Co. Sheriff’s pilot released from hospital after helicopter crash

The sheriff’s office’s chief pilot, Lt. Scott Martray, reported some type of malfunction in the...
The sheriff’s office’s chief pilot, Lt. Scott Martray, reported some type of malfunction in the helicopter shortly before the crash.(Charleston County Sheriff's Office)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office chief pilot has been released from the hospital just one day after a helicopter crash.

Lt. Scott Martray was flying the county’s helicopter back to Charleston from scheduled maintenance in Sumter County Tuesday afternoon when the chopper went down.

Sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said the crash happened at 3:30 p.m. after Lt. Martray reported some type of malfunction in the helicopter. Knapp said he did not have details on the nature of the malfunction.

He said Martray, who has been with the agency since 2006, suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash. He was the only person aboard the helicopter when it crashed.

Martray was released from MUSC Wednesday evening to begin his recovery at home.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mont Nesmith was arrested and charged in connection to a barricade situation early Wednesday...
36-year-old man arrested, charged after Horry County barricade situation
Emergency crews responded on Monday afternoon to 40th Avenue North where a banner plane went...
Pilot hurt after banner plane crashes into ocean in Myrtle Beach, police say
Jamie Komoroski appears via video at a bond hearing in Charleston on Aug. 1, 2023. A circuit...
Judge denies bond for woman charged in Folly Beach crash that killed newlywed
Tysheem Walters III pleaded guilty to shooting and killing Nick Wall and Laura Anderson in...
Man pleads guilty to shooting, killing Georgetown County father, stepdaughter
Shirley Cox, 66, is charged with assault of a high and aggravated nature, and Edward Sealy Jr.,...
Affidavit: Woman used vehicle as ‘weapon’ in Horry County road rage incident