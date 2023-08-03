Judge denies bond for suspects in shooting outside Myrtle Beach bar

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A judge denied bond Thursday morning for two women whose charges stem from a Sunday shooting in Myrtle Beach.

Dynesha Davis, 29, of Myrtle Beach, has been charged with three counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a motor vehicle and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Shanae Waddell is also charged with three counts of attempted murder plus hit-and-run and reckless driving.

Davis and Waddell were denied bond on the attempted murder charges.

A police report states officers were called to the shooting Sunday at Lolli’s on 3rd.

Prosecutors say David got into a fight with a security guard because she had a gun. Davis then started firing shots from a car and shot the guard in the face, according to prosecutors at the hearing. They left the parking lot and came back around the front of the bar, and Davis fired again, the attorneys say.

A short time after the shooting, police were called to another incident where a vehicle left the scene of a crash on Highway 501 and Cannon Street. The victim of the crash told police that they were heading north on Highway 501 when another vehicle, allegedly driven by Waddell, came across into her lane and struck her on the driver’s side before possibly making a U-turn.

The report further states that city cameras showed the vehicle was involved in the earlier shooting and began driving in the wrong direction on 3rd Avenue South before going northbound in the southbound lane of Highway 501. The vehicle then merged into the correct direction of travel before the crash occurred.

The judge did set bond for Waddell’s hit-and-run charge at $5,000 and $440 for the reckless driving charge. The judge also set a $10,000 bond for Davis’ discharging a firearm into a motor vehicle charge and a $5,000 bond for the possession of a weapon during a violent crime charge.

Both Waddell and Davis are currently booked in the Myrtle Beach jail.

Davis was also charged with attempted murder back in 2016.

