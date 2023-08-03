Submit a Tip
2nd woman arrested in Myrtle Beach shooting

(right) Dynesha Davis, 29, has been charged with three counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a motor vehicle and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. (left) Shanae Waddell is also charged with three counts of attempted murder, plus hit-and-run and reckless driving.(Myrtle Beach Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Police Department says another woman has been charged in connection to a Sunday shooting.

Dynesha Davis, 29, of Myrtle Beach, has been charged with three counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a motor vehicle and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Shanae Waddell is also charged with three counts of attempted murder, plus hit-and-run and reckless driving.

A police report states officers were called to the shooting Sunday at Lolli’s on 3rd, where an officer saw “multiple people in the parking lot.” The officer also noted it appeared neither the victim nor the suspects were still at the scene.

Police were told one victim was shot in the face before getting in their car and leaving. Those at the scene also said there was possibly both a female and male suspect.

Officers also found shell casings in the parking lot, along with several vehicles that were shot.

A short time later, police were called to another incident where a vehicle left the scene of a crash on Highway 501 and Cannon Street. The victim of the crash told police that they were heading north on Highway 501 when another vehicle, allegedly driven by Waddell, came across into her lane and struck her on the driver’s side before possibly making a U-turn.

The report further states that city cameras showed the vehicle was involved in the earlier shooting and began driving in the wrong direction on 3rd Avenue South before going northbound in the southbound lane of Highway 501. The vehicle then merged into the correct direction of travel before the crash occurred.

Both Waddell and Davis will be attending their bond hearing Thursday at 9 a.m. and are currently booked in the Myrtle Beach jail.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

