18 guns stolen from Florence County sporting goods store, deputies say

The Florence County Sheriff's Office released these surveillance pictures of a person who stole...
The Florence County Sheriff's Office released these surveillance pictures of a person who stole 18 guns from the Irby Street Sporting Goods store.(Source: Florence County Sheriff's Office)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Deputies are searching for the person who stole nearly 20 guns from a Florence County store.

Investigators said around 5 a.m. Wednesday someone broke into the Irby Street Sporting Goods store on South Irby Street and took 18 guns.

The Florence County Sheriff's Office released surveillance pictures of a person who stole guns from the Irby Street Sporting Goods store.(Source: Florence County Sheriff's Office')

The person that deputies are looking for has a slender build and is about 5 feet 10 inches tall. Surveillance pictures show the burglar wearing black shoes, white tank top, black pants with gray shorts underneath, a black hoodie, half camouflage gator and off white leather work gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to call FCSO Investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 80169.

