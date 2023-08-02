Warrants: Lumberton man arrested in Columbus Co., accused of selling meth near Central Middle School

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office released details on Wednesday, Aug. 2, concerning the arrest of 50-year-old Levone Mclaurin.

According to arrest warrants from the sheriff’s office, Mclaurin, of Lumberton, has been charged with:

Four counts of trafficking in cocaine

Manufacture, sell, deliver or possess a controlled substance within 1000 feet of a school

Two counts of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver schedule II controlled substance

Three counts of sell schedule II controlled substance

Two counts of deliver schedule II controlled substance

Possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver cocaine

On or around April 6, Mclaurin is accused of selling as well as delivering 30 oxycodone hydrochloride tablets and selling 3.9 grams of cocaine. In the warrant for April 6, he was also charged for possessing with the intent to sell, deliver cocaine and oxycodone hydrochloride tablets.

On or around April 12, Mclaurin allegedly sold, delivered, transported and possessed more than 28 but less than 200 grams of cocaine.

On or around April 24, he allegedly sold 14.2 grams of methamphetamine within 1000 feet of Central Middle School. In the April 24 warrant, Mclaurin was also charged for possessing, selling and delivering methamphetamine.

According to booking information from the sheriff’s office, Mclaurin received a $301,000 secured bond.

