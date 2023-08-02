Tickets for Brookgreen Gardens’ Nights of a Thousand Candles now on sale

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Tickets for one of the Grand Strand’s most popular holiday traditions are now on sale.

Brookgreen Gardens announced Tuesday that tickets for its annual Nights of a Thousand Candles light display, taking place from Nov. 25-Dec. 31 from Thursday through Sundays.

“The event features thousands of hand-lit candles and millions of twinkling lights draped among Brookgreen’s botanical gardens’ stunning landscapes and sculptures,” Brookgreen Gardens said in its announcement. “A nightly tree-lighting ceremony kicks off the event with live music performances, festive libations, holiday-themed exhibits, and much more.”

Tickets are priced at $30 for adult members of the gardens and $14 for children. Non-member tickets are priced at $35 for adults and $17 for children. Brookgreen noted that tickets must be bought in advance and space is limited.

A preview benefit event will also be held on Nov. 24 with a limited number of tickets available. Proceeds from the event are set to go toward Brookgreen Gardens’ Campaign for the Next Generation, aimed at expanding its future offerings.

