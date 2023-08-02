Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Tickets for Brookgreen Gardens’ Nights of a Thousand Candles now on sale

Nights of a Thousand Candles
Nights of a Thousand Candles(Wayne Egglestrom / Brookgreen Gardens)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Tickets for one of the Grand Strand’s most popular holiday traditions are now on sale.

Brookgreen Gardens announced Tuesday that tickets for its annual Nights of a Thousand Candles light display, taking place from Nov. 25-Dec. 31 from Thursday through Sundays.

“The event features thousands of hand-lit candles and millions of twinkling lights draped among Brookgreen’s botanical gardens’ stunning landscapes and sculptures,” Brookgreen Gardens said in its announcement. “A nightly tree-lighting ceremony kicks off the event with live music performances, festive libations, holiday-themed exhibits, and much more.”

Tickets are priced at $30 for adult members of the gardens and $14 for children. Non-member tickets are priced at $35 for adults and $17 for children. Brookgreen noted that tickets must be bought in advance and space is limited.

Click here for more information and how to purchase tickets.

A preview benefit event will also be held on Nov. 24 with a limited number of tickets available. Proceeds from the event are set to go toward Brookgreen Gardens’ Campaign for the Next Generation, aimed at expanding its future offerings.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded on Monday afternoon to 40th Avenue North where a banner plane went...
Pilot hurt after banner plane crashes into ocean in Myrtle Beach, police say
Jamie Komoroski appears via video at a bond hearing in Charleston on Aug. 1, 2023. A circuit...
Judge denies bond for woman charged in Folly Beach crash that killed newlywed
Tysheem Walters III pleaded guilty to shooting and killing Nick Wall and Laura Anderson in...
Man pleads guilty to shooting, killing Georgetown County father, stepdaughter
Shirley Cox, 66, is charged with assault of a high and aggravated nature, and Edward Sealy Jr.,...
Affidavit: Woman used vehicle as ‘weapon’ in Horry County road rage incident
It happened in the area of Red Bluff Road and Highway 66.
2 hurt in Horry County crash; lanes blocked

Latest News

The city announced the rebuild of the dune crossovers at 76th and 80th avenues north on...
Myrtle Beach reopens 2 dune crossovers damaged by Hurricane Ian
South Carolina state Sen. Stephen Goldfinch
South Carolina Sen. Goldfinch hurt while deployed overseas in Africa, officials say
Troy Bittner
Myrtle Beach man pleads guilty to defrauding popular RV resort
Conroy Clarke
19-year-old accused of shooting at victim after argument in Myrtle Beach
Peach Cobbler Factory!
Dining with Dockery: Peach Cobbler Factory