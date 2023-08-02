Submit a Tip
Suspect wanted in Robeson County deadly shooting turns himself in

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting back in June has surrendered to investigators.

Chamberlain Oxendine, 26, is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 21-year-old Tazarie Butler.

Robeson County deputies were called back in June to Beam Road where they found Butler’s body.

“I want to thank the Detectives that have worked tirelessly on this case and have been very methodical in their handling of it. Despite close scrutiny and constant criticism, they have shown professionalism and determination to bring someone to justice. Our work isn’t a TV show. This was true life with life-changing consequences, evidence had to be carefully examined and studied, and reports had to come in offering further evidence and proof of a homicide. In this case, it all has led to this arrest as the investigation continues. Our prayers continue for the family and friends of Mr. Butler,” said Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.

Wilkins confirmed that Chamberlain was out on bond on pending drug charges at the time.

“Let me be clear again about the bonding process,” said Wilkins. “We DO NOT set bonds or control how they are changed or made. That decision is in the hands of a judicial official.”

The investigation is ongoing.

The case is being investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division along with the ATF and the U.S. Marshals Service Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100.

